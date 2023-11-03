DC road closures ahead of pro-Palestine weekend protests

A pro-Palestine rally is heading to D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Here's what you need to know about road closures in the area:

Per the permit with the city, the protest is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Officials expect very large crowds between 24,000 to 30,000 attendees in the District and will begin putting safety measures in place Friday night.

The event is set to include a march, roughly 35 speakers, and musical performances.

The march route stretches from Freedom Plaza and will head north on 14th Street to K Street, then west on K Street to 17th Street, and south on 17th Street to the closed portion of Pennsylvania Avenue, eastbound to 15th Street, south on 15th Street, and loop back to the initial starting point.

Drivers are advised to expect road closures and delays in the area of the above locations.