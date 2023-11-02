DC road closures for AdMo PorchFest and other events this weekend

The Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest will be heading to D.C. this weekend on Nov. 4, after the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The event will take place along 18th Street NW. Residents can expect road closures to car traffic between Columbia and Kalorama Road NW for the first time during PorchFest. Wristbands from the event will provide discounts at businesses throughout Adams Morgan, and will be available for pickup at two locations: at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads NW and at 2424 18th Street NW.

The D.C. Beer Festival will be returning to the district this weekend at Nationals Park. The festival will be feature dozens of craft breweries, spring seasonal beers, food trucks, music, and more activities throughout the park.

Enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Diwali. The festival of lights celebration, will be an after-hours event where we light up the museum in celebration of light overcoming darkness. There will be food, sweets, performances, create crafts, and more.