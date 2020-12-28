DC releases Christmas tree and greenery collection schedule

Washington, D.C. has released their 2021 holiday tree and greenery collection program.

Collections will occur between January 11 and February 5, 2021 for households serviced by District of Columbia Department of Public Works.

Residents are asked to leave their trees and greenery at the normal trash collection location. No appointments are needed.

Officials say, in addition, all residents can drop-off their trees and greenery at one of the following four locations from December 28, 2020 to February 5, 2021. The drop off locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.mm to 4 p.m.

Benning Road Transfer Station (3200 Benning Road NE)

Fort Totten Transfer Station (4900 John F. McCormack Drive NE)

Bryant Street Sweep Shop (201 Bryant Street NW)

South Capitol Street Graffiti Shop (2700 South Capitol Street SE)