Expand / Collapse search

DC region braces for another winter storm

By and
Published 
Updated 10:37AM
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The D.C. region is bracing for what could be another major winter storm this weekend.

Road crews in Virginia are already preparing roadways for the mix of snow, sleet and rain. On Thursday, Virginia Department of Transportation crews began pretreating primary routes by spraying them with a salt brine.

VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of potential weekend storm

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports as VDOT pre-treats roads ahead of a potential weekend storm.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officials say the brine can help prevent ice from bonding to the pavement, can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.

News of possible winter weather coupled with the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant are hurting the supply chain and leading to empty aisles at grocery stores across the area.

Grocery store supplies remain low ahead of weekend storm

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard reports as grocery stores remain low ahead of a potential winter storm.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was out Friday and found there was some difficulty finding essentials such as milk, bread and meat as all are in high demand.

Last week, a major snowstorm struck the D.C. region and created gridlock on I-95 in Virginia stranding some drivers in their vehicles overnight.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5