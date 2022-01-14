DC region braces for another winter storm

The D.C. region is bracing for what could be another major winter storm this weekend.

Road crews in Virginia are already preparing roadways for the mix of snow, sleet and rain. On Thursday, Virginia Department of Transportation crews began pretreating primary routes by spraying them with a salt brine.

Officials say the brine can help prevent ice from bonding to the pavement, can reduce the risk of hazardous travel conditions and assists crews with snow and ice removal.

News of possible winter weather coupled with the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant are hurting the supply chain and leading to empty aisles at grocery stores across the area.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard was out Friday and found there was some difficulty finding essentials such as milk, bread and meat as all are in high demand.

Last week, a major snowstorm struck the D.C. region and created gridlock on I-95 in Virginia stranding some drivers in their vehicles overnight.

