DC ranks in 'Top 10 worst mosquito cities' in the U.S., new list shows

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The Brief Mosquito season is ramping up as new data shows activity spreading nationwide. Experts say shifting conditions are creating new hotspots across the U.S. Health risks remain a concern as peak mosquito season begins.



Washington, D.C. ranks among the ‘Top 10 worst mosquito cities' in the U.S., according to a new national report.

What we know:

Washington, D.C. came in at No. 6 on Orkin’s 2026 Mosquito Cities List, climbing two spots from last year.

The annual ranking is based on the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin between March 2025 and March 2026.

Los Angeles held the top spot for the sixth straight year, followed by Chicago and New York.

The data reflects where pest control demand is highest, often signaling increased mosquito activity in those areas.

Where your city ranks

Here are the top 20 cities on Orkin’s 2026 Mosquito Cities List:

Los Angeles Chicago New York Detroit Atlanta Washington, D.C. Houston Dallas Cleveland Denver Raleigh, N.C. Charlotte, N.C. Minneapolis Philadelphia Indianapolis Tampa, Fla. Miami San Francisco Orlando, Fla. Columbus, Ohio

Big picture view:

Experts say mosquito activity is no longer concentrated in traditional hotspots and is expanding across the country.

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen mosquito activity expand beyond traditional hotspots and become a nationwide concern," said Shannon Sked, Orkin entomologist.

Environmental changes and the spread of mosquito species are contributing to new hotspots, including in parts of the Midwest and other regions.

FILE - Female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from its human host, 2006. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / James Gathany. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Why you should care:

Mosquitoes are considered the deadliest animal in the world, responsible for more than 600,000 malaria-related deaths each year.

In the U.S., they can spread diseases including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika.

Experts say regions like the D.C. area provide ideal breeding conditions due to heat, humidity and standing water.

What you can do:

To reduce mosquito exposure, Orkin recommends:

Wearing long sleeves and using insect repellent

Installing tight-fitting screens on windows and doors

Trimming vegetation where mosquitoes rest

Eliminating standing water around homes

What's next:

Mosquito activity is expected to increase as the summer season continues, making prevention efforts especially important in the coming months.