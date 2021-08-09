DC ramps up COVID-19 testing site as US tops 100K new infections a day

The District is ramping up its COVID-19 testing as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard visited the Farragut Square testing site near 17th and I Streets. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for about a month. The vaccination rate in the District is at about 64 percent, Barnrad says.

The United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday in the pandemic’s most recent outbreak driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in parts of the nation.

You can check for the current testing site online.