DC pub crawl permits revoked through March 31 due to coronavirus concerns

The Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration has revoked all permits for Washington, D.C. pub crawls scheduled to take place through March 31 due to coronavirus concerns.

"The 6-0 decision by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board was made based on guidance from the District’s Department of Health (DOH) that all non-essential mass gatherings of more than 1,000 persons be cancelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)," read a statement from the ABRA released on Friday. "Mayor’s Orders 2020-045 and 2020-046 indicate that the spread of COVID-19 represents an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of District residents that requires emergency protective actions to be undertaken by the District Government," the statement continued.

The revoked permits apply to three pub crawl events -- The Shamrock Crawl 2020 and the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl in Dupont Circle and the Chase the Green Crawl on U Street -- scheduled for Saturday, March 14, ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Pub crawl permits for events taking place in April 2020 and beyond remain in effect, the ABRA says.

Ticket holders should contact event organizers directly with questions.