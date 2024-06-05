DC police warn of online selling platform risks after armed carjacking during offline meetup

Authorities are warning about the risks of using online platforms to set up meetings to buy and sell after they arrested a woman they say stole a vehicle at gunpoint during an offline meetup to conduct a business transaction.

Officers say 20-year-old She’ri Mykalie Bell of D.C. was arrested Tuesday and faces armed carjacking and weapons charges.

Police say on May 15 around 10:20 p.m., Bell arranged to meet her victim in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue after both used a Facebook application to set up a business deal. Investigators say after the victim arrived, Bell pulled a handgun and forced them out of their vehicle before driving off.

D.C. police say designated Safe Exchanges locations, places that can be used to complete online transactions safely, are available throughout the District.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW