DC police searching for missing 84-year-old man

Police in D.C. are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.

James Parham was last seen Monday at around 11:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Irving Street in Northwest.

Parham is described as a Black man who is 5'5" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans with a blue and white plaid button-down long-sleeve shirt with white sneakers.

If you have any information on Parham's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.