DC police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

Police in the District are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Mariamwit Baye was last seen in the 199 block of Fort Drive in Northeast at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

She is described as a black female who is 5'2" tall and around 118 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing khaki pants, a purple shirt, a blue jacket and white FILA tennis shoes.

If you have information on Miriam's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099.