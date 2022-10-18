DC Police search for man missing since September

article

A D.C. man has been missing for nearly a month, and his family and police are asking for the public's help locating him.

Alfred M. Gussom, 61, was last seen in the 1300 block of Main Dr. NW on Monday, Sept. 26.

He is described as a Black male, 6'1" in height and 245 pounds with short black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

If you have seen Gussom or have information on his whereabouts, contact DC Police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.