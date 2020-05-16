Expand / Collapse search

DC police rope off Northwest grocery store entrance after stabbing

Crime and Public Safety
DC Police set up a perimeter outside the front entrance of a Safeway store in Northwest after a stabbing. (Twitter/MinnieLarry)

WASHINGTON - District police have set up a perimeter outside the front entrance of a Northwest grocery store after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Police say the victim, who is a man, is conscious and breathing after the stabbing around 12:57 p.m. Saturday near 5th and L streets, Northwest. 

Police did not confirm whether the stabbing occurred inside the Safeway store on the corner. 

Officers roped off the grocery store's front entrance, but a viewer tells FOX 5 shoppers could still enter the store through a side door.

Police say the suspect is an approximately 5-foot-10 black man believed to be 40 years old wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.