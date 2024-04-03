DC police release photos, video of suspect wanted in sexual assault

Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault that took place in Southeast this week.

Investigators say at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, the suspect sexually assaulted a victim inside of a residential building, in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast.

The victim told police that the man forced them to engage in an unwanted sexual act at knifepoint. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information.