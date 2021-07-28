DC police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with armed carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects after a woman was punched and carjacked at her apartment building in northeast D.C.

Police say two suspects approached the victim at approximately 11:57 a.m. in the 700 block of 2nd Street NE at an apartment building that is also home to several members of Congress.

The suspects assaulted the victim and then one of the suspects pulled out a black handgun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a Honda Fit.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but FOX 5 has learned she is expected to be okay.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

The email that went out to residents called the incident a robbery when police are calling it an armed carjacking.

Carjackings have been on the rise in the District this past year. FOX 5 spoke to residents who say they're upset with how brazen the attacks have gotten.

"Somebody could have lost their life and that's not fair to the person and their family also and quite honestly it's not fair to residents who live here," resident Yeinye Soko said. "One, it's brazen. I also think as living here, something needs to be done. I don't think the people that are doing it are necessarily bad people but they are misguided in thinking that this is the right way to go about solving whatever problems they have."

So far, no arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been recovered.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.