DC police release image of knife allegedly brandished during Capitol car attack

D.C. police have released an image showing the weapon an attacker allegedly pulled out after ramming two Capitol police officers last week.

Veteran officer William "Billy" Evans was killed during the incident, and a second officer was taken to a local hospital.

Last week, the attacker was identified as Noah Green – a 25-year-old Indiana man with ties to Virginia.

According to the authorities, Green jumped out of his car wielding the knife after he rammed into the North Barricade.

Capitol police say that when he refused to discard the weapon, officers fired at him.

The attack was the latest incident in what has been a challenging year for Capitol police, who are still reeling from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Over the weekend, Capitol police pleaded with Congress to step up security on Capitol Hill, asking that their union be included in any decisions.

