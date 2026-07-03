DC police release bodycam footage of officer firing at armed carjacking suspect

The Brief D.C. police released new body camera footage, showing the moments an officer fired at an armed carjacking suspect. MPD said the officer fired his gun out the window of his patrol car at the suspect, who was allegedly pointing a rifle at him. That suspect has not yet been arrested; a 13-year-old was arrested the night of the carjacking.



The Metropolitan Police Department released new body camera footage on Friday of an officer firing his gun at an armed carjacking suspect last month.

The backstory:

The carjacking happened early in the morning of June 24.

According to MPD, two suspects held a man at gunpoint in the 700 block of 19th Street in Northeast Washington before taking his keys and driving off.

After the carjacking, officers searched the city for the suspects, before finding the car on Valley Avenue in Southeast. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off, before bailing at 2nd and Xenia Streets.

What we know:

The body camera footage released Friday picks up during officers' search for the suspects.

In the short clip, the officer can be heard shouting out the window of his patrol car before firing out the window.

According to MPD, the officer was driving on Livingston Road SE when he saw one of the suspects. The officer asked the suspect to show their hands, but instead, MPD said the suspect pointed a rifle at the officer. That's when the officer fired, and the suspect ran off into the woods.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 13-year-old charged in DC armed carjacking, officer shoots at second suspect

What's next:

That suspect is still on the run, according to MPD. A second suspect was arrested the night of the carjacking. The 13-year-old has been charged with armed carjacking, reckless driving, and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

The United States Attorney's Office for DC and MPD's Internal Affairs Division Force Investigation Team will both review the shooting.