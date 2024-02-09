DC police officer under investigation for sexual assault, placed on leave

A D.C. police officer is under investigation in Montgomery County for an alleged sexual assault, according to officials.

According to D.C. police, an MPD officer is under investigation by the Montgomery County Police Department for an incident that occurred in Montgomery County.

"The officer has been revoked of their police powers and placed on administrative leave," said MPD representative Paris Lewbel.

Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 DC Friday that they are investigating a reported sexual assault, but would not provide further details on the assault.

"With any sexual assault, MCPD does not publicly release information or details on those cases," said MCPD representative Shiera D. Goff.

The Washington City Paper first reported that the officer is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in a police cruiser while the officer was on duty.