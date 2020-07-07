DC police investigating triple homicide

D.C. police are investigating after three people were found shot to death in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast early Tuesday morning.

They say the victims – two men and one woman – were located around 1:15 a.m.

The victims have not been identified, nor have the police indicated whether any suspect information is available.

According to police, additional details will be released later today.

