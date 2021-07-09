Police investigating homicide in southeast DC

DC Police are investigating a homicide that took place in southeast DC.

Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of Erie Street, Southeast just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded following reports of an overturned vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS personnel say the victim displayed no signs of and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police say the man killed was 24-year-old Muntsier Sharfi, of Bristow, VA.



Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s tip line by sending a text to 50411.