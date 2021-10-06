Expand / Collapse search

DC police investigating deadly shooting during pick-up football game

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
DC police are investigating after a person was shot to death during a pick-up football game in Southeast Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a pickup football game in a Southeast neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene at the Watkins Rec Center in the 400 block of 13th Street, Southeast before 11 p.m.

They’re looking for a white Infiniti G35 sedan that they believe might be connected to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim.
 