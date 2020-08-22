DC police investigating after allegations officers pepper-sprayed, 'kettled' protesters

article

D.C. police say they've launched an internal investigation into the "circumstances" behind their controversial handling of protests this month in Adams Morgan that resulted in dozens of arrests.

Police say they arrested 41 people for setting fires and destroying property during the protests Aug. 13 in the Northwest neighborhood.

"We facilitate daily peaceful demonstrations in DC," police officials said in a tweet at the time. "Overnight, intentional fires were set & property destroyed. When this occurs, our members have a responsibility to take action."

Now activists are saying many of those arrested for "rioting" have since had their charges dropped.

A controversial police tactic known as "kettling," or cordoning off areas and corraling protesters, led to the mass arrests.