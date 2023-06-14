DC police investigating after 3 shot in Southwest

article

Police are investigating multiple crime scenes in Southwest D.C. after three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a call at 5:33 p.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Atlantic St SW. Upon arrival, three men were found shot. One man was unconscious and not breathing, one man was conscious and breathing and the third man was found at a firehouse conscious and breathing.

Investigations are underway at the intersection of 1st and Atlantic Avenue SW, 2100 block of 14th Street SE and 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW. Homicide units have been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.