DC man charged with selling fatal dose of fentanyl to 20-year-old Virginia man

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The Brief Anthony Winslow of D.C. has been charged with fentanyl distribution in connection with the 2024 overdose death of a Virginia man. John Hargreaves, 20, died from a fentanyl overdose on May 20, 2024. Winslow allegedly drove Hargreaves to a local fire station for help that day, with Hargreaves already dead in the passenger's seat.



A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 20-year-old Virginia man in 2024, and allegedly driving the man's dead body to a local fire station.

DC man charged with selling fentanyl

What we know:

Anthony Winslow, 44, has been charged with one count of unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death or serious bodily injury, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced.

Winslow is accused of supplying the fentanyl that killed 20-year-old John "Jack" Hargreaves. Winslow was arrested on Wednesday.

Timeline:

Hargreaves died on May 20, 2024, from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

According to officials, Winslow and Hargreaves met up the night before and went to a friend's house, where Winslow allegedly told investigators that Hargreaves had taken "Xanax or Percocet."

The following morning, prosecutors said Winslow drove Hargreaves to a local fire department, where Hargreaves was pronounced dead. Pirro said that Winslow drove to the fire station with Hargreaves already dead in the passenger's seat.

Investigators find pills

Dig deeper:

When officials from the Medical Examiner's Office removed Hargreaves' body from the car, officials said they discovered two blue pills in Hargreaves' sock, which later tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators searching Hargreaves' phone said they found evidence showing Winslow had been selling Hargreaves drugs for months before his death, and that messages showed Winslow sold Hargreaves "blue pills" the night before he died.

‘Every family’s worst nightmare'

What they're saying:

In a press release Thursday, Pirro said Hargreaves' death was another example of the way "fentanyl continues to devastate families across our region."

"Jack Hargreaves was just 20 years old," Pirro said. "His parents are now living every family’s worst nightmare. Anthony Winslow is being held accountable for his death, but no prosecution can undo this loss."

Cindy Marx of the DEA's Washington Division said that with Hargreaves, "another promising young life, full of potential, has been lost to the war we are facing during this fentanyl crisis."

What we don't know:

It's not clear when Winslow is expected to be next in court.