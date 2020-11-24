DC Police Chief Peter Newsham to become Prince William County's new chief next year

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham will soon become the new police chief in Prince William County, Virginia.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors announced Tuesday that Newsham will start as chief there in February 2021.

“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," said Prince William County Executive Chris Martino.

Officials say the announcement comes after a nationwide search with a public survey and competitive hiring process.

Newsham has held the position of D.C. police chief since 2017. He first joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 1989.

“I am excited to join the team and look forward to making a difference in the community,” said Newsham.

D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement on Newsham's upcoming departure:

"We thank Chief Newsham for 31 years of service to the residents of the District of Columbia. During his time as Chief, he led the department through a time of great change and challenge for our city and our nation, and we appreciate his distinguished service to the District. An interim Chief will be announced soon."

The DC Police Union shared the following statement with FOX 5 Tuesday night:

“The DC Police Union wishes Chief Newsham the best in his new role as Chief of Prince William County Police. Chief Newsham has led a storied and decorated career serving the District of Columbia and its residents for over 30 years. His contributions to the MPD will not be soon forgotten.

The Union now looks forward to providing some input on Mayor Bowser’s selection for the next permanent Chief of Police.”