DC police chief announces juvenile curfew zone in U Street corridor June 26-27

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has announced the establishment of a temporary "Juvenile Curfew Zone" in the bustling U Street corridor this upcoming weekend. The targeted curfew will be strictly enforced from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. Officials said groups of nine or more minors under the age of 18 are prohibited from assembling in public spaces within the designated boundaries.



The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has announced the establishment of a temporary "Juvenile Curfew Zone" in the bustling U Street corridor this upcoming weekend.

The targeted curfew will be strictly enforced from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.

Boundaries of the curfew zone

Local perspective:

The temporary restriction encompasses a multi-block perimeter in Northwest D.C., bounded by the following streets:

Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

North: V Street (from 15th St. to Vermont Ave.), Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue, Florida Avenue to Sherman Avenue and Barry Place (from Sherman Ave. to Georgia Ave.).

East: 7th Street (from T St. to Florida Ave.) and Georgia Avenue (from Florida Ave. to Barry Place).

South: T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street.

West: 15th Street from V Street to T Street.

Enforcement and exemptions

Officials said groups of nine or more minors under the age of 18 are prohibited from assembling in public spaces within the designated boundaries. The MPD noted, however, that certain exempted activities will be permitted. These include youths traveling directly to or from work, or participating in officially sponsored religious, recreational or department-approved events.

The MPD added that the citywide juvenile curfew remains in effect, requiring anyone under the age of 18 to be off public streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly.