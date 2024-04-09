DC offers free events for kids and teens during spring break

D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation and the DC Public Libraries are encouraging kids and teens in the District to take advantage of programming during spring break.

DCPS Spring Break is from April 15 through April 19.

Here are some of the events taking place during spring break:

Kennedy Recreation Center Grand Re-Opening

The Kennedy Recreation Center reopens on Monday, April 15 with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.

Kickball Tournament

A kickball tournament is taking place at King Greenleaf Recreation Center on April 15 at noon.

Spring Break Bash

On Wednesday, April, DPR is having a spring break bash at the New York Avenue Recreation Center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Capture the Flag: Gel Blaster Battle

Get ready for an action-packed afternoon filled with strategy and nonstop fun at King Greenleaf for our Gel Blaster Battle on Wednesday, April 17th at King Greenleaf Recreation Center.

Go-Go Skate Party

Break out your roller skates and crank that go-go at the Kennedy Recreation Center on Wednesday April 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pump It Up Palace

All ages can have fun at this inflatable party at Kennedy Recreation Center on Friday, April 19.

Check out all of the events for kids and teens on DPR’s Teen Break Time website and DCPL’s website.

