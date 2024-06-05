Worker dies in tree removal accident in Silver Spring

article

A man died Wednesday while performing a tree removal job in Silver Spring.

The worker, according to the Montgomery County Police Department, was inside the extended bucket when his truck overturned.

Photo via MCFRS

He was pronounced dead by officials in front of the house he was working on. He was 60-years-old.

Members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department were also sent to the neighborhood on Sudbury Road to assist the victim.

Photo via MCFRS

MCPD is investigating the incident.

