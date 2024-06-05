Worker dies in tree removal accident in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man died Wednesday while performing a tree removal job in Silver Spring.
The worker, according to the Montgomery County Police Department, was inside the extended bucket when his truck overturned.
He was pronounced dead by officials in front of the house he was working on. He was 60-years-old.
Members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department were also sent to the neighborhood on Sudbury Road to assist the victim.
MCPD is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.