DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland air quality at Code Red Saturday: When will wildfire smoke clear?

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The Brief Air quality in D.C. and Northern Virginia remained at the unhealthy Code Red level Saturday. Fine-particle pollution from wildfire smoke remained the main concern at midday. Conditions should begin improving Saturday afternoon, with greater relief expected Sunday.



Air quality in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia remained at Code Red on Saturday as wildfire smoke continued to blanket the region.

What we know:

AirNow reported an Air Quality Index of 160 for the Northern Virginia and D.C. reporting area at noon Saturday.

That falls within the Code Red category, meaning the air is considered unhealthy for everyone. Fine-particle pollution, known as PM2.5, was the primary pollutant.

AirNow listed Saturday’s overall forecast AQI at 102, which is Code Orange and considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. AQI readings can change throughout the day as smoke, wind and weather conditions shift.

When will the wildfire smoke clear?

Air quality should begin improving Saturday afternoon as winds shift and push smoke out of the region from south to north.

The National Weather Service said noticeable improvement was expected during the afternoon, though some smoke could linger. Showers and thunderstorms moving through the region could also help clear particles from the air.

More substantial relief is expected Sunday. AirNow forecast an AQI of 77 for D.C. and Northern Virginia, which falls in the Moderate category.

What does Code Red mean?

At Code Red, everyone may begin experiencing health effects, while people in sensitive groups could face more serious symptoms.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activity, keep time outside short or move physical activities indoors.

Others should consider less strenuous activities and reduce the amount of time they remain active outdoors. AirNow recommends checking conditions because air quality can improve or worsen from hour to hour.

The D.C. Department of Energy and Environment also recommends spending less time outside and wearing an N95 or KN95 mask when elevated AQI levels are caused by particle pollution.

What's next:

The region is also facing severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, with strong winds, frequent lightning, hail and very heavy rain possible.

The shift in weather should help move the smoke out, but residents should continue checking current AQI readings before spending extended periods outside.