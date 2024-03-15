DC ranked in top 10 most expensive gas prices in the country

A new AAA study says D.C. gas prices are some of the most expensive in the country.

Washington, D.C. was ranked the 10th most expensive gas state in the country, according to the AAA study released last week .

FILE - A view from a petrol station shows gas prices over $4, in Arlington, Va. on Oct. 30, 2021. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Gas prices have seen a steady increase across the country, rising eight cents in just a week span to roughly $3.39 across the D.C. area. Commuters heading from Northern Virginia or the Baltimore area could be paying about $3.48 per gallon to fill up in the District — 9 cents higher than the national average of $3.39.

Related article

"Spring is nearly here, with longer days, better weather, and more opportunities to hit the road," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And we are seeing this reflected in rising gasoline demand. But remember, we see this trend every year."

Most expensive gas prices in U.S.: