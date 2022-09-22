As Monkeypox cases decline, D.C.'s clinics transition to walk-up; eligibility expanded in Maryland

As Monkeypox cases fall, both D.C. and Maryland are expanding eligibility and access to vaccines. Starting Friday, D.C.'s Monkeypox vaccination clinics will transition to walk-up only.

In D.C., Individuals can visit any of the three clinics for their first or second dose of the Monkeypox vaccine, which is delivered intradermally. In Maryland, residents of any sexual orientation or gender identity who are at risk.

Monkeypox Vaccinations in Washington, D.C.

In the District, those who received their first dose through a pre-registered appointment will receive guidance via email on obtaining their second vaccination dose. Beginning September 23, those receiving their first dose of the Monkeypox vaccine will receive a written reminder on when to return for their second dose.

Vaccination doses will be subject to availability at each of the three clinics:

1900 I St NW, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday – Friday

7530 Georgia Ave NW, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m Sunday – Friday

3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m Monday – Saturday

Those eligible for the Monkeypox vaccine include District residents, individuals who work in the District, students enrolled at District universities/colleges and persons affiliated with DC Health Programs that receive health care services in DC, and 18 years of age or older, who meet one of the following criteria:

All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks, including those currently considered highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women; or

Men who have sex with men who are non-monogamous (pre-exposure prophylaxis); or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).

People of any sexual orientation or gender who:

Are living with HIV/AIDS or have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.

For more information about Monkeypox or case data for the District, click here.

Monkeypox Vaccinations in Maryland

On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health announced expanded access to vaccines to state residents who meet the following criteria:

Anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who has had multiple or unknown sexual partners in the past two weeks, including those considered higher risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and immunocompromised individuals

Anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who are aware that one or more of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been exposed to Monkeypox

Residents interested in the vaccine can pre-register for the first dose of the vaccine only and the recommended second dose will be coordinated by the first dose provider or local health department according to the state's health department.

Monkeypox Vaccinations in Virginia

Virginia Department of Health expanded qualifications in late August for those who can get the vaccine and residents can visit VDH's website to find more information on vaccine access.