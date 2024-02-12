DC mayor opens 'Safe Commercial Corridor Hub' in Chinatown

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the launch of "Safe Commercial Corridor Hubs" in Chinatown.

The hubs, which are aimed at connecting residents to city services and keeping the area safe and clean, will be staffed by multiple public safety and human services agencies.

"These hubs are one more way we can bring city services closer to the community and stay connected to residents and businesses in the neighborhood," said Bowser. "When we talk about a whole-of-government approach to public safety, these are the people and teams who are working together every day to keep our city safe and healthy, and we are grateful for their wide range of expertise, compassion, and commitment to our community."

D.C.'s first Safe Commercial Corridor Hub at 675 H Street NW. It's open for residents to walk in from Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department, Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services, Mayor’s Office of Nightline and Culture, Mayor’s Office of Asian Pacific Islander Affairs, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Behavioral Health will be available at the hub to address a number of issues.

"This is another opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our law enforcement officers and the communities we serve," said Pamela A. Smith, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department. "It’s important that our officers are policing with purpose and serving with care. We will continue to be accessible, approachable, and responsive to the unique needs of our various neighborhoods."

Last month, Bowser announced the launch of a task force aimed at revitalizing the Gallery Place-Chinatown area. A report released last year noted that visible drug sales, increased presence of unhoused people, and disruptive panhandling were negatively impacting experiences in and around Chinatown.

The launch of the Safe Commercial Corridor Hub coincides with even more back and forth between Bowser and Monumental Sports over the potential move of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards to Potomac Yard.

Bowser penned an op-ed in the Washington Post last week, arguing that the Capitals and the Wizards should stay in D.C.

"If Monumental goes ahead and breaks its leases, the short-term impact will be tough, not only on the neighborhood, but on our entire city. But let me be clear: The city owns the land under the Capital One Arena and will own the building, should Monumental Sports break its lease," Bowser posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Monumental Sports responded on Sunday on X.

"We’ve been clear w/ @MayorBowser that we will honor agreements to play at the arenas. Caps & Wiz have the right to pay off the bond in 2027 & end the COA lease early – MSE plans to exercise that right. And the Mystics will play at ESA through 2037 (unless city agrees otherwise)."