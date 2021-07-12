DC mayor among officials meeting with President Biden, AG Garland regarding gun violence

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be among the officials meeting with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding gun violence today at the White House.

According to the Washington Post, they will be joined by Brooklyn borough president and Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City Eric Adams, as well as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Violent crime has surged in D.C. and other major cities around the country amid the pandemic.

In February, Bowser announced that she would sign an order recognizing gun violence as a public health crisis. She also appointed the city's first gun-violence coordinator the same month.

The D.C. Police Union on Monday highlighted the fact that the city had hit the 100-homicide over the weekend – the earliest it's hit the mark since 2003. Over the past 10 years, D.C. has typically reached 100 homicides in October.

Simultaneously, cities nationwide – including the District – are implementing police reforms. Critics say such reforms are curbing crucial police work.

