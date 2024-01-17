DC, Maryland & Virginia road conditions: Drivers brace for refreeze, frigid morning commute

Drivers are urged to use caution on Wednesday morning as frigid temperatures have caused refreezing along some roadways across the Washington, D.C. region.

The deep, hard freeze moved in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday following a day of snow that ended D.C.’s two-year snowless streak.

Temperatures plunged as the morning began in the single digits and teens. Highs on Wednesday are only expected to reach around 30 degree.

DC, Maryland & Virginia morning commute: Drivers brace for refreezing amid frigid temperatures

Highway officials in the nation’s capital, Maryland, and Virginia were out overnight to stay ahead of the refreeze.

Officials say refreezing roads can be more dangerous than fresh snow and advise drivers to use caution by reducing speed and leaving extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

The winter weather prompted many schools in the region to close or delay opening times for Wednesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says more snow may be possible Friday.