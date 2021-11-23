DC marks 200th homicide of 2021 after man, shot killed in Southeast

Authorities in the District say they are investigating the city's 200th homicide of 2021 after a man was shot and killed Monday night in the Southeast.

The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Officers say there are no suspects or motives at this time.

The homicide was reported on the same day D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders announced a partnership with federal law enforcement to expand cash rewards for tipsters who can provide information about gun-related crimes as part of an ongoing effort to combat crime in the District.

"The increase in crime has many causes, one of which being the DC Council’s reactionary implementation of police "reform" measures the consequences of which were not properly considered. Additionally, the Council’s continued desire to reduce the size and funding of the police department hangs like a dark cloud of our city," said the D.C. Police Union in a statement. The Union said this is the first time the City has reached the 200 homicide mark since 2003.