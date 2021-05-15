DC man killed near Judiciary Square

article

A man is dead after an apparent shooting Friday night in downtown D.C.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 9:29 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of 2nd St., NW.

They found the victim, 27-year-old Leonard Turner of Southeast, suffering from gunshot wounds. Turner later died at a nearby hospital. No other details were immediately available.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.