Suspect wanted in deadly Wheaton stabbing; friends hold candlelight vigil for victim

The Brief A man in his 40s was killed in a Wheaton stabbing. The stabbing was reported in the 11000 block of Elkin Street, near the Wheaton Metro Station. Witnesses said the suspect and victim knew each other.



A suspect is wanted after a man in his 40s was stabbed to death shortly after midnight in Wheaton, Montgomery County police said.

What we know:

The deadly stabbing occurred in the 11000 block of Elkin Street near the local mall and the Wheaton Metro Station.

According to individuals at the scene, the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been spending time at a nearby bar before the incident. Witnesses reported that an argument broke out between the two individuals, which then spilled outside. The dispute escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim and fled the area.

Friends hold vigil

Around the corner from the crime scene, friends of the victim gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn and pay tribute.

Nearby business owners and bartenders noted that the surrounding area has experienced a significant amount of crime.

As of Sunday night, Montgomery County Police have not released a description of the suspect or the identity of the victim. Authorities indicated that the victim's name is expected to be released tomorrow.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.