DC man charged with 2 murders, including 2020 killing of recent Virginia Tech grad

article

D.C. police say they've charged one man with two murders, including a high-profile killing last year of a recent Virginia Tech graduate in Northwest D.C.

Police say they arrested 24-year-old Javon Duckwilder of Southeast after a fatal shooting Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene around 8:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast.

That's where police found the victim, 23 year-old Juwan Smith of Southeast, unconscious and unresponsive from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a local hospital.

Police say they apprehended Duckwilder shortly afterward, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police also charged Duckwilder with the October 2020 killing of 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu, then a recent Virginia Tech graduate, at a Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

Advertisement

RELATED: Recent Virginia Tech grad identified as victim in Northwest DC gas-station shooting