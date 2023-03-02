DC man charged in connection with 18 burglaries, robberies

A D.C. man was arrested and faces charges in a string of 18 burglaries and robberies that police say were committed over the last several months.

Police say Ronald Goins Jr., 53, of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Wednesday. Investigators say his crime spree began in October of last year with a burglary on Wisconsin Avenue.

Officers say last Thursday he forcibly entered an establishment on 18th Street.

Investigators say he used a gun during an armed robbery on February 7 on Belmont Street.

The investigation is continuing.

Goins Jr. faces charges in connection with the following offenses:

Burglary Two: On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 2700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-150-709

Destruction of Property: On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, in the 2700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-171-192

Burglary Two: On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 3:20 am, in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-010-511

Burglary Two: On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:13 am, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-643

Burglary Two: On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:37 am, in the 3200 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-014-892

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 5:31 am, in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-016-541

Robbery (Fear): On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 6:53 am, in the 1800 block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-018-348

Robbery (Fear)/Threats: On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 7:26 pm, in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-018-730

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 2:10 am, in the 1800 block of Belmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-020-580

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 3:37 am, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-020-479

Destruction of Property/ Unlawful Entry: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:02 am, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-008

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 1:24 am, in the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-006

Burglary Two: On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 9:10 am, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-021-700

Burglary Two: On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 4:18 am, in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-027-667

Burglary Two: On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 10:20 pm, in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-074

Destruction of Property: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 4:45 am, in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-145

Burglary Two: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 5:49 am, in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-028-368

Burglary Two: On Thursday, February 23, 2023, at approximately 2:56 am, in the 2000 block of 18th Street, Northwest, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment. The suspect ransacked the establishment then fled the scene. CCN: 23-029-289