DC launches snowplow naming contest ahead of winter weather season

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The Brief D.C. launched a contest to name eight snowplows representing each ward. Residents can submit creative names online through November 10. Winning names will be announced December 15.



The District of Columbia has launched its "Name That Plow" contest, inviting residents to submit creative names for eight of the city’s snowplows.

Each snowplow will represent one of the District’s eight wards. Officials said entries can range from clever snow puns to inside jokes or shout-outs to favorite neighborhoods.

The contest follows the District Snow Team’s completion of Snow Mobilization Week, an annual exercise led by the D.C. Department of Public Works to prepare equipment and personnel for the upcoming winter season.

"Snow removal is serious business, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun along the way," said DPW Interim Director Chris Rodriguez.

Residents can submit entries online by visiting tinyurl.com/DPW-Name-That-Plow through Tuesday, November 10.

Other suggestions include names that feature humor, celebrate the history of the nation’s capital and landmarks, or honor the personalities and places across D.C.’s eight wards.

Winning names will be selected by Rodriguez and announced December 15. More information is available at snow.dc.gov.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC snowplow