DC Juneteenth street closures, parking restrictions in place Friday

Numerous street closures and parking restrictions are in place Friday, June 19 as Washington, D.C., marks the Juneteenth holiday with a parade, Opal’s Walk for Freedom and a city block party.

Juneteenth Parade and Opal’s Walk for Freedom

On Friday, June 19, 2026, from 06:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

• Branch Avenue between Alabama Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

• Randle Circle and Minnesota Avenue, SE

On Friday, June 19, 2026, from approximately 08:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic. Residential traffic will be able to access their homes when it is safe to do so.

• Branch Avenue between Alabama Avenue and Randle Circle, SE

• Alabama Avenue between 34th Street and Branch Avenue, SE

• Alabama Avenue between 32nd Street and Branch Avenue, SE

• Randle Circle and Minnesota Avenue, SE

• Q Street from Branch Avenue to 31st Street, SE

• P Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

• O Street from Branch Avenue to Carpenter Street, SE

• O Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

• Highwood Drive from Branch Avenue to Nash Place, SE

• Nash Place from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

• Pope Street from Branch Avenue to 34th Street, SE

• N Street from Branch Avenue to 30th Street, SE

• M Street from Branch Avenue to 33rd Place, SE

• Anacostia Road from Branch Avenue to M Street, SE

• Massachusetts Avenue from Anacostia Road to Branch Avenue, SE

• Massachusetts Avenue from 34th Street to Randle Circle, SE

• M Place from Minnesota Avenue to Branch Avenue, SE

• Fort Dupont Drive from Randle Circle, SE to Fort Davis Drive, SE

• Lyndale Place from Branch Avenue to Minnesota Avenue, SE

Juneteenth for the City Block Party

On Friday, June 19, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

• 17th Street from Marion Barry Avenue to T Street, SE

D.C. police say drivers should expect parking restrictions along the route and follow posted emergency no‑parking signs. Vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed. Motorists may face delays near the event and may want to consider alternate routes. District police and transportation departments remind drivers to use caution in the area due to increased pedestrian traffic.