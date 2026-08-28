DC JazzFest returns to The Wharf for Labor Day weekend with America 250 theme

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The Brief DC JazzFest runs Sept. 2-6, with the main Wharf festival set for Sept. 5-6. This year’s theme, "The Future of Jazz," celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and the music’s evolution. The festival includes citywide performances, family programming and shows at venues around The Wharf.



DC JazzFest is returning for Labor Day weekend with five days of performances across the District, culminating in a two-day celebration at The Wharf.

The 2026 festival runs from Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 6. Its theme, "The Future of Jazz: America’s Next 250 Years," looks ahead while marking the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

When is DC JazzFest at The Wharf?

What we know:

The festival’s main event at The Wharf is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 6, from noon to 10 p.m. each day.

The Wharf is located at 1001 7th St. SW along the Potomac River.

Organizers say this year’s programming will highlight renowned and emerging artists, including musicians blending jazz with global sounds, pop, hip-hop, Latin music, gospel, country and the blues.

What else is happening during DC JazzFest?

Dig deeper:

Events begin Sept. 2 with opening-night performances at Hamilton Live and Mr. Henry’s.

Other citywide shows are scheduled at the Kreeger Museum, St. Vincent Wine, Takoma Station Tavern, Westminster Church, Villa Albertine, Union Stage, Pearl Street Warehouse and Arena Stage.

The weekend lineup also includes:

DC Jazz Bops! Kids Concert

DC Jazz Prix Finals

Meet the Artists events at Arena Stage

Performances by artists including Pureum Jin & the Empress, Brandon Woody’s Upendo, José André Quartet, Shacara Rogers Gospel Hour and Emmet Cohen Jam

What to know before buying tickets

What you can do:

Organizers say festival tickets are nonrefundable and events will be held rain or shine.

Access to shows at Arena Stage, Union Stage and Pearl Street Warehouse on Sept. 5 and 6 is included with Preferred Seating, VIP and Ultimate VIP tickets. General-admission ticket holders can buy access to those shows separately.

Even premium ticket holders are not guaranteed entry into a particular venue or a seat once a space reaches capacity. Organizers recommend arriving early for a specific performance.

Tickets should be purchased only through the official DC JazzFest website.