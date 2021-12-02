DC health officials share update on masks, vaccination sites amid Omicron fears

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health officials gave a COVID-19 update on Thursday that included a mask advisory and changes to District-operated vaccination sites.

The mask advisory states: "All people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors in public settings."

Mayor Bowser clarified that this is not a mask mandate, but an advisory that follows the recommendations of the CDC.

Masks continue to be required at the following locations:

- Any private business that wants a mask requirement

- Healthcare facilities

- Public transportation such as buses and trains, inside train stations, in airports and while in rideshare vehicles

- Schools, childcare facilities and libraries

- Congregate facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms and correctional facilities

- DC Government facilities where there's direct interaction between employees and the public

As of Monday, pediatric vaccines (ages 5-11) will be available at all library walk-up sites and all pop-up sites. Additionally, adults accompanying children at pediatric vaccination clinics can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters.

CHEC and For Stanton Rec Center, operated by Safeway, will continue to be 12+ sites.

The following vaccination sites will open next week to all people 5 and older:

- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (901 G Street NW)

- Petworth Library (4200 Kansas Avenue NW)

- Woodridge Library (1801 Hamlin Street NE)

The Capitol View Library will replace Benning Library as a vaccination site.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, click here.