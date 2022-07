DC Fourth of July Celebration: Road closures and detours

D.C. officials have released an extensive traffic advisory notice for the upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations.

Many roads will be closed off Monday for the holiday as police look to accommodate both residents and tourists in town.

In addition to the large-scale event on the National Mall, there are other events in the city that will require extensive street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the National Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

20th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

22nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 19th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

Virginia Avenue from 23rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive NW from Ohio Drive, SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW (Zone 5850)

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 17th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street tunnel

Jefferson Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive from 15th to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

C Street from 21st to Virginia Avenue, NW

C Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 20th to 17th Street, NW (east bound lanes only)

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (ALL Traffic will remain on E/B I-395)

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street from New York Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

19th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

20th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

21st Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue, NW to 24th Street, NW

Maine Avenue from I-395 W/B to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway exits to Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue, and E Street, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

TR Bridge ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

E/B E Street Expressway ramp to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp from the TR Bridge

Southbound Rock Creek Parkway will be closed at Virginia Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to the Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW



The following streets will be closed for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks show from 1:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

23rd Street from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle, NW – no southbound traffic

3rd Street from D Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Park to Edmunds Place, NW



The following street will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

· MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Park to Edmunds Place, NW



The Barracks Row Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Barracks Row Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

· 8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE



The following street will be closed for the Barracks Row Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

· 8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE



The Takoma Park Parade will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Takoma Park Parade on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Carroll Street from the DC/MD line to Maple Street, NW

Maple Street from Caroll Street, NW to the DC/MD line



The following streets will be closed for the Takoma Park Parade from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Carroll Street from the DC/MD line to Maple Street, NW

Maple Street from Caroll Street, NW to the DC/MD line



The 3rd Street Tunnel will remain open for travel into and out of the city.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

Officials say people should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.