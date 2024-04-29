Near record high temperatures could reach 90 degrees on Monday in the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures will quickly rise throughout the morning, making it hot and humid. Clear and sunny skies are expected all day.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC forecast: Monday temperatures could reach 90-degrees

The combination of heat and humidity could push the heat index values into the low-90s, Grenda says.

There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday afternoon and possible thunderstorms Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Temperatures cool down into the 70s by the weekend with rain possible both days.

Heat Safety Tips From The National Weather Service

- Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

- Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.

Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.

- Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.

- Do not drink alcoholic beverages.

- Spend more time in air-conditioned places. Air conditioning in homes and other buildings markedly reduces danger from the heat. If you cannot afford an air conditioner, spending some time each day (during hot weather) in an air conditioned environment affords some protection.

- Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.