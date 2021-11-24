DC firefighters save historic DC landmark once used as presidential residence

Firefighters were able to keep a historic D.C. structure that was once home to a U.S. President from being destroyed during a fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of I Street in Northwest D.C. in two additions to the Cleveland Abbe House. The building has been home to many distinguished residents over the years – most notably the fifth President of the United States, James Monroe.

Firefighters arrived and found flames had broken out in two setbacks of the building that were used as kitchen and food storage areas.

Crews were able extinguish the flames and keep the fire from spreading to the main structure of the building. Officials say one firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.