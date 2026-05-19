DC fireboat rescues dog stuck on rocks along Potomac River
WASHINGTON - D.C. fire crews used a fireboat Monday to rescue a dog that became stuck on the rocks along the Potomac River near the Key Bridge.
Officials said Good Samaritans alerted authorities to the dog’s location.
Crews retrieved the dog and returned it safely to its owner.
DC fireboat rescues dog stuck on rocks along Potomac River (DC Fire and EMS Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Fire and EMS Department