Officials investigating 'provocative' Halloween video appearing to be filmed at DC fire station

DC Fire officials are investigating a provocative video that appears to have been filmed both inside and outside a Southwest D.C. fire station for Halloween.

It’s not clear whether any DCFEMS members were involved. How this was allowed to happen is another question FOX 5 is told is still under investigation.

An upset community member sent the minute-and-twenty-second-long video to FOX 5 early Tuesday morning, along with an email that reads: "Using government resources for music videos. They look like sex workers having a party at the fire station. Someone should be held accountable. Where is the Captain or Chief? Distasteful! Please point me in the right direction to complain."

In the video, captioned, "Happy Halloween," the Lil Wayne song "Fireman" is playing and footage shows up to six women dressed in "sexy" firefighter costumes. Some are seen making more provocative poses outside what appears to be Engine Company 7 in Southwest D.C., located a few blocks away from Nationals Park. That location is also next to D.C. Fire & EMS’ vehicle repair shop.

A woman is seen twerking in one shot. Other images show the women posing inside a fire station garage by the station’s lockers. A single woman is seen swinging on the firehouse pole in another shot. The video also involves D.C. Fire & EMS trucks.

A spokesperson with the city’s fire department told FOX 5 they were made aware of this video the previous night and launched an investigation on the matter. The spokesperson says department heads are working to identify what shift was on duty during the filming along with investigating how many members may have been involved.

"We do not condone the use of Department Property or personnel for this inappropriate use," FOX 5 was told in a statement from DC Fire & EMS.

"Technically, if they’re citizens, they’re taxpayers," joked JP Alfred, when asked his thoughts on his use of the fire station for the video.

Alfred told FOX 5 he is a former first responder and understands joking and making fun of one’s own profession.

"I don’t personally see a problem with it, but from an administration standpoint and the efficacy of the actual government agency, it’s problematic," he added.

The account holder that posted the original video would not speak with FOX 5 and claimed to have deleted the videos.