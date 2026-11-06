DC father indicted after 2023 murder of his 7-month-old son

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The Brief A D.C. father was incited after the 2023 death of his infant son. A medical examiner determined that 7-month-old King Phelps had blunt force trauma injuries to his torso. The infant's father, Dion Phelps, was indicted on several charges, including felony murder, cruelty to children, assault and threats against a witness.



A D.C. father was indicted in connection with the March 2023 murder of his 7-month-old son, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Dion Phelps, 29, was indicted on several charges, including felony murder, cruelty to children, assault and threats against a witness, court officials said.

According to court evidence, D.C. police responded to the 1300 block of Morris Road, Southeast, for a reported unconscious infant. Officers arrived to find King Phelps unconscious and unresponsive with his father present in the apartment.

King died, despite life-saving measures. A medical examiner determined that the infant had blunt force trauma injuries to his torso, according to court documents.

Phelps was arrested on Oct. 23, 2023, and has been in custody since, court officials said.

In an October interview, King's grandmother said she had a close bond with the infant.

READ MORE | DC grandmother reacts after father charged in 2023 murder of 7-month-old

"Right now I'm feeling depressed, upset, and I am a grieving grandmother that is just so unbearably—I don't know how to express myself," she said.

She recalled how King liked to hear her voice when she sang to him before bed.

When asked what she would miss most about him, she replied: "Everything. Everything, due to the fact that he was supposed to be here."