Authorities are searching for who they say is a person of interest in a shooting that killed a man and a woman in southwest Washington.

The shooting happened on Thursday, December 21, 2023, around 11:49 a.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street.

DC double homicide victims identified; surveillance cameras capture person of interest: police (DC Police)

When they arrived, police found three men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene and one of the men died at the hospital. The other victims were treated for their injuries.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Patricia Harris and 24-year-old Tyrone Jacobs, both of the District.

Anyone who recognizes the person in surveillance video is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in the case.