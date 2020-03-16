DC distillery giving away hand-sanitizer during coronavirus outbreak

Call it brilliant marketing or just doing a public service but a D.C. company is getting attention by giving away hand sanitizer with its whiskey deliveries.

The owners of the Republic Restoratives Distillery in Northeast are using some of the high-grade alcohol they have in supply to make the bacteria killer.

Technically, it can't be sold because there are no rules about giving it away.

One of the hardest supplies to get right now for do it your self sanitizers is high-grade alcohol, which the distillery has lots of.

